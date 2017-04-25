Trump's accomplishments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump took office Jan. 20. In just three months, he has accomplished the following:

• Reduced national unemployment to the lowest level in 10 years, 4.5 percent, and increased new jobs by 535,000.

• Appointed and seated a God-fearing, well-qualified conservative Supreme Court justice.

• Reduced the national debt by more than $100 billion, from $19,947 billion to $19,846 billion. By comparison, the national debt increased by $9.3 trillion under President Obama, from $10,627 trillion when he took office to $19,947 trillion when he left office. That catastrophic increase almost almost doubled the national debt accumulated under all prior presidents combined.

• Eliminated the draconian regulations passed by Obama on the coal industry, paving the way for much-needed jobs in Wyoming and West Virginia.

• Attacked the terroristic Muslim nation of Syria for using chemical weapons on its own people.

• Caused the stock market to reach record highs over 20,000 on the Dow Jones industrial average.

• Pushed and continues to push Republicans in the House to get off their duffs and repeal the train wreck of ObamaCare and replace it with cost-effective health insurance for the poor.

• Placed a ban on immigration from certain terroristic Muslim nations to protect America.

• Drastically reduced the number of illegal aliens coming across the Mexican border. He has also provided for building a wall in his budget sent to Congress.

William Strong

Oil City