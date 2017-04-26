Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Hypocritical enforcement

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The lamentations on the evils of gambling, specifically unregulated gambling where players can keep winnings, assuming they win anything, are hypocritical. I'm not berating the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement lawmen, but please, Lt. Jones, do not insult the intelligence of informed citizenry ( “Nine officers, employees of New Kensington's Spartaco Sporting Club arrested” ).

I believe all gambling is wasteful. What is most silly is the comment attributed to state police records, if not Lt. James A. Jones Jr. himself, that complaints included stories of people putting entire paychecks into club gambling machines, leaving them unable to pay rent or buy food. Really? People do throw paychecks, their kids' college funds and retirement money into state-sanctioned venues.

Let's be honest. These officers are not enforcing the law to protect the citizenry. They are doing it to protect the monopoly of Pennsylvania's gambling syndicate.

Let's prevent excessive gambling. For state-sanctioned venues anyway, issue gambling ID cards. Remember the old LCB cards of decades past? Limit gambling to a percentage of one's earned income as reported to the Department of Revenue. If gamblers have no taxable income, they can't gamble at all.

Either outlaw all gambling or end the commonwealth's monopoly on this home-wrecking vice.

John Salsgiver

Bethel Township

