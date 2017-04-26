Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Expand spirits outlets

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

The state House Liquor Control Committee recently approved the expansion of the number of outlets allowed to sell spirits in Pennsylvania, which would greatly improve consumer access and convenience. House Bills 438 and 991 allow limited spirits sales in restaurants, similar to wine and beer, and allows partner retail outlets to augment the number of state-run wine and spirits stores.

This is a significant and welcome next step toward modernizing the Pennsylvania market and builds on the momentum of last year's Act 39. Allowing spirits sales in grocery stores, beer retailers and restaurants is a commonsense solution to providing one-stop shopping, while allowing the Liquor Control Board to generate more revenue without raising prices.

By any measure, Pennsylvania spirits consumers are inconvenienced by a lack of outlets. According to an economic analysis by the Distilled Spirits Council, adding 900 spirits outlets would net the state $100 million in additional revenue. Pennsylvania currently has 0.67 spirits outlets per 10,000 population, versus a national average of 3.80.

Allowing businesses that currently sell wine and beer to also sell spirits would net the LCB additional revenue without having the capital burden or risk of opening additional state-run stores. Expanding the number of spirits outlets is a win for the agency, state coffers and, most importantly, for consumers.

David Ozgo

Washington, D.C.

The writer is chief economist for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (discus.org).

