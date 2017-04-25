Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

No cause to complain

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Hempfield Township has a population of 42,300 and a median family income of over $58,000. Greensburg has a population of less than 15,000 and a median household income of just over $37,000.

It doesn't seem fair that Greensburg residents should pay for the Pennsylvania State Police to protect Hempfield Township ( “Officials against $25-per-person state police fee find little support” ). The City of Greensburg, with far less than half the population of Hempfield Township, is able to finance a police force of 27 officers providing excellent protection and other public services.

All citizens of Pennsylvania pay taxes to finance the operations of our state police. Citizens of Greensburg, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier and many other cities and boroughs also pay for the costs of operating their individual municipal police departments in addition to paying for the state police.

According to a Tribune-Review article ( “Wolf budget calculation: time to pay for State Police protection” ), Greensburg police cost $286 per capita, and Jeannette police cost $223.

Residents of Hempfield and Unity townships and other municipalities are balking at the proposed $25-per-capita tax for the state police protection they have been enjoying at the expense of their fellow citizens. What are they complaining about?

Charles Henry

Greensburg

