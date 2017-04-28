Stop invasive pests

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Are you helping invasive pests spread in Pennsylvania or around our country?

You may have heard that invasive plant pests and diseases are primarily introduced through commercial trade — that's true. But once they are here, these destructive plant pests don't move far on their own; they are mostly spread by us.

Through our everyday actions — when we take firewood from home to campsite, mail a gift of homegrown fruits or plants, or order plants, seeds or fruit online — we can contribute to the unintentional spread of any number of destructive plant pests.

Damaging pests like the spotted lanternfly and European gypsy moth threaten the entire state of Pennsylvania. These pests can hide on vehicles, trees, forest products, outdoor equipment, outdoor furniture and other outdoor household articles.

Fortunately, we've slowed the spread of these pests and we need to keep it that way. That's why it's important for everyone to learn more about these destructive plant pests, take responsibility for their actions and help us stop the spread of invasive species.

To protect our state, we are asking Pennsylvanians to join us in the battle against invasive plant pests and diseases. Give us a call to learn what you can do.

This April — Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month — we urge everyone to help stop the spread of these harmful pests.

To report a plant pest in Pennsylvania, call the Bad Bug Hotline at 866-253-7189 or email Badbug@pa.gov.

Timothy Newcamp

& Dana Rhodes

Carlisle

The writers are, respectively, state plant health director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a state plant regulatory official for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.