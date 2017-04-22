Sounding off: Readers' opine about United Airlines, the Clintons and Toomey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

United's unfriendly skies

According to the 2016 J.D. Power satisfaction rankings for airlines, among traditional carriers, United Airlines finishes dead last. If you throw in the budget airlines, United finishes only above Frontier Airlines. These rankings have been consistent for years.

There is only one way a company can be so poorly regarded for as long as United has been. It would appear that United is not a company that instills an ethos that the employee's job is to solve problems in order to make the customer happy.

Instead, it suggests that there may be a “go through the motions” mentality that encourages employees to respond negatively to even the most harmless request by customers.

I find the United CEO to be physically capable of mouthing the words of a changed attitude, as he did several years ago, but it would not appear as if his heart is actually in it.

My wife and I have had membership in United's frequent-flyer program for years, but I cannot remember the last time we flew with them.

After our second flight on United between our former jobs in Mongolia and our home in the U.S., we knew we would gladly pay a few more dollars to fly on a much more considerate airline, Korean Air.

We spent several thousand dollars flying between Mongolia and the U.S., and we never once considered returning to United.

Their pathetic and unconcerned service convinced us that they did not really want our business.

Andrew N. Mewbourn

Hempfield

The writer currently lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria.

Sunday, April 16

Clintons, money & power

The mentally ill must have been running the insane asylum. That was my reaction to Bibiana Boerio's letter “Outrage lack puzzling” (April 10 and TribLIVE) stating that the sale of U.S. uranium to Putin was approved by multiple U.S. government agencies.

Boerio did not mention that one of those agencies was controlled by Hillary Clinton while multimillion-dollar inflows of cash just happened to show up at the Clinton Foundation. Four donations totaling $2.35 million came from Uranium One's chairman, but were not disclosed by the Clinton Foundation.

Boerio contends there is “no evidence that Clinton was … involved in this decision.” Can you say “quid pro quo”? “Conflict of interest”? “Influence peddling”?

After the Faustian bargain was struck, Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock. That must have been one hell of a speech.

The Russians now control 20 percent of U.S. uranium production, a strategic asset, thus jeopardizing U.S. national security.

The Clintons followed Tony Montana's advice in “Scarface”: “... first you get the money, then you get the power ... .”

The only shining light at the other end of this sewer pipe is that the Clinton propensity for more money and more power was “Trumped” in November's election.

D.A. Scandrol

Lower Burrell

Monday, April 17

Medicaid misperception

There's a misperception that Medicaid only benefits those enrolled in it. In reality, a robust Medicaid program sustains local economies, especially in rural counties like Westmoreland.

Every major hospital association denounced the Republicans' recent health-care bill, which called for drastically cutting Medicaid. Our rural hospitals and nursing homes rely on Medicaid reimbursements to stay afloat. Thus, Medicaid cuts put thousands of local health-care jobs at risk. That would be a devastating blow to rural Americans slowly emerging from the recession.

Rural hospitals also mean the difference between life and death. An ambulance ride to Pittsburgh is not an option for those suffering heart attacks, going into labor or, like my toddler, barely surviving a life-threatening nut allergy. Doctors at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital told us she came within minutes of dying. So this issue is personal to me.

Rural hospitals save lives. Even though my family is not enrolled in Medicaid, it saved my daughter's life because it helps keep my rural hospital open.

On March 9, Congressman Tim Murphy voted to rush the American Health Care Act out of committee. If he spent time with constituents, he would learn how votes like that devastate his rural district.

Angela Aldous

Greensburg

Tuesday, April 18

Step up opioid fight

I read the news story “Authorities in Westmoreland continue hunt for solution to opioid epidemic” (Feb. 25 and TribLIVE) by Renatta Signorini and found it relevant both professionally and personally.

I am a registered nurse and work in an area where we often deal with overdoses by young people, some of whom probably will never be functional again. On a personal level, I have recently dealt with an overdose by my child.

In 2016, there were 174 confirmed fatal overdoses in Westmoreland County.

Gov. Tom Wolf has expanded the state's Centers of Excellence, which coordinate care for people with opioid-related substance use disorder who are on Medicaid. One is located in Westmoreland County.

This epidemic continues to grow in the county, and additional resources are needed. First responders now carry naloxone. Addicts are able to purchase it from pharmacies, and are given the drug when discharged from emergency rooms after an overdose.

This is a fix, not a solution. We need to find more effective ways to address the opioid epidemic. This may be by improving or expanding treatment centers or by providing education, starting in the schools.

This epidemic does not discriminate and we are all dealing with it by watching our friends and family members struggle.

Gina Ragazzini

Unity

Wednesday, April 19

Calif., here N.Y. comes?

George Santayana once wrote: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” These words seem most appropriate when one reads the article “Pennsylvanians envious of N.Y.'s free college tuition” (April 12 and TribLIVE).

A dream that began in 1868 at the University of California to provide free tuition to all residents of the state saw fees of $84 initiated in 1956 to cover incidentals. The fees gradually increased over the years, and in December 1982, The New York Times ran an article titled “California Weighs End of Free College Education” that said: “The California Postsecondary Education Commission recommended earlier this month that the state abandon one of the cornerstones of its college and university system, a pledge that the state will pay instructional expenses for all residents. ... In hindsight, many educators say, the system was allowed to grow too large in the 1960s and is now having difficulty adapting to the falling birth rate, a state fiscal crisis and changing demands from students.”

Will we see the same demise of “free” tuition in New York?

Ed Liberatore

Turtle Creek

Thursday, April 20

Resign, Sen. Toomey

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey should tender his resignation to the people of Pennsylvania.

Toomey pitched himself as a person who works for both parties. However, Toomey only works for obstructionist Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Toomey has done many things recently that I feel are reprehensible, but the four most important issues are:

• He voted for Betsy DeVos

• He voted for the “nuclear option”

• He fails to engage with his constituents

• And he says protesters are being paid.

When he voted for DeVos as secretary of Education, I understood that his ideology doesn't match mine, but DeVos didn't have the experience that should accompany a person of that position. Toomey only wanted to support the party and McConnell, not the people of Pennsylvania.

Now more than ever, we need balance in our political system. When Toomey voted for the “nuclear option” for confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, he voted to reduce the checks and balances of a system that is already in his party's favor.

I believe it is time for Toomey to resign so we can find someone who will help find a middle ground for Pennsylvanians. I am sure his resignation will be well-received.

Mark Pinsley

Allentown,

Lehigh County

Friday, April 21

‘Draining' via cutting

The headline on the continuation of a March 13 Associated Press story about President Trump's budget proposal from the page where it started, “Cuts face resistance from both parties,” caught my attention and revved up my thoughts.

The “swamp” really does need to be “drained” if there's not a bipartisan realization and agreement that budget cuts sorely need to be made and pork-barrel spending (earmarks) has to go, as does a lot of lavish spending.

That's especially so when there's the national debt of $21 trillion and climbing, with big spending planned for defense and infrastructure.

How great is the hypocrisy of the politicians who bemoan the mountain of debt in store for our children and their children but resist budget cuts and are spendthrifts themselves, who can always rely on the printing of more money, a harmful addiction.

Conservatives these liberal spenders are not, and they desperately need the sage counsel of Chief Sitting Bull, who said, “Let us put our minds together and see what life will make for our children.”

“Aye,” “arrgh” and “double yoi,” for these liberal, progressive Humpty Dumpties have not learned the lessons of history and are in for a great fall.

They need to be “drained” from the “swamp.”

Clay Stover

West Newton

Saturday, April 22