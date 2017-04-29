Wrong approach

I'm a conservative, but not a Republican. However, I support the party because I identify with its positions on almost all issues, and also because the Democratic Party is the antithesis of just about everything American.

I can't understand the shortsightedness, especially of the Freedom Caucus. “Repeal and replace ObamaCare” doesn't mean it has to all be done in one bill.

Look at the big picture, people. The one thing needed to proceed with tax reform is the tax savings from eliminating the taxes of ObamaCare. The bill presented by House Speaker Paul Ryan includes this, as well the individual mandate and the burden of the business regulations.

And oh, by the way, the bill eliminates funding for Planned Parenthood. In case you forgot, to most Trump voters, that was big deal.

Pass the damn bill as is, and tidy up in future legislation. But think about your president's campaign promises. Think about the “big picture” for a change, instead of protecting your little fiefdoms.

Harvey Bower

Mt. Lebanon