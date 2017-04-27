Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

VA relies on, needs volunteers

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 27, 2017

Every day, citizens in our community thank veterans by volunteering at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System's facilities in Oakland and O'Hara Township and its five outpatient clinics, including one in Westmoreland County.

Our volunteers vary in age, gender, race, income and education, but all share a patriotic drive to improve veterans' lives.

Last year at VA Pittsburgh, 763 volunteers provided 24,315 hours of service and gave more than $1 million in monetary contributions and donated goods. They drove veterans to appointments, directed them throughout our facilities and visited them bedside so they were not alone in trying times.

National Volunteer Week runs through Saturday. It is a time to recognize and thank today's volunteers for their incredible efforts and inspiring actions. It is also a time to call everyone else in our community to serve those who served us first.

We have as many opportunities to volunteer as there are people willing to give of their time. To learn more about volunteering with us, please call David DiFuccia at 412-822-3096.

Karin L. McGraw

Oakland

The writer is medical center director for the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

