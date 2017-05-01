Wrong on READ ID
The Trib opinion page's stance on REAL ID is really troubling ( “Legislature & REAL ID: Fix state-created dilemma” ).
I have held a valid Pennsylvania driver's license since 1963. At that time, it was just a card with a printed name and address. Later the federal government demanded photo licenses. Now the REAL ID Act is asking for what can be called an “internal passport.”
I'm reminded of the famous line from old movies: “Your papers, please.” The law was passed by attachment to a military spending bill, never considered by itself. Opposition ranges from left to right political groups.
The latest information indicates that Pennsylvania driver's licenses are in compliance with 32 of 38 standards required by the REAL ID Act. Of the six remaining, this one really gets to me: “Require individuals to apply in person with a raised seal birth certificate and two proofs of residency for the issuance of their license/ID card initially, and again every 16 years if there is a material change in their personally identifiable information.”
This stipulation alone will lead to states like California taking it to court and getting it tossed. California has issued over a million driver's licenses to illegals. It is time for Pennsylvania to stop this in its tracks.
