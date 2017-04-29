Arming teachers? I

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza shot his mother, stole her guns and car, and went on to murder 20 6- and 7-year-olds and six teachers and staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. It took police nine minutes to enter the building after the shooting started. The police responded as fast as they possibly could.

Dawn Hochsprung and Mary Sherlach tried to physically stop Lanza as he entered the building, and both were killed. Victoria Sota died using her body to protect her students.

We can't keep guns and killers out of our buildings.

I asked Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, in January 2013 to help me and other teachers save kids' lives and survive to live our own lives after an attack. White responded with Senate Bill 383 ( “Teachers with guns? Senate Bill 383 gives OK in Pa.” ). This bill would let districts decide for themselves if they choose to arm teachers who volunteer and are properly vetted and trained.

While details of school district policies on arming teachers are legally allowed to be secret, experts say that nearly 200 districts in Ohio have armed teachers in their classrooms. Districts in Pennsylvania need to have this option.

Mark Zilinskas

Indiana, Pa.

The writer is a mathematics teacher in the Indiana Area School District.