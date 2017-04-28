The emperor has no clothes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scary things are happening on the national and international scenes.

There is this bottle-shaped, unhinged, childish leader of a sovereign nation, with a funky hairdo, who struts around like a Middle-Eastern potentate — demanding not only loyalty but also adulation.

He has a super-large army and weapons system out of proportion to the threats his nation faces.

A significant portion of his fellow citizens live in poverty while he luxuriates in undeserved opulence.

What's more, he revels in a position of power in no way commensurate with his talents, experience or ability to deal with complex political problems.

But, enough about Donald Trump.

How can his supporters maintain loyalty while their Paladin is flip-flopping on so many issues they relied on him to champion?

The Trumpophiles will have to connect the dots sooner or later and come to admit, with the majority of Americans, that they elected an incompetent fraud — one who is not really interested in or committed to “draining the swamp” but, rather, draining the treasury for he and his family's business interests.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum