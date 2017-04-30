Failing smell test

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli has had a rough time recently, with several Tribune-Review articles pointing out potential favoritism.

Cerilli received $18,000 in campaign contributions from Excalibur president Charles Volpe, and then proceeded to hire the firm and pay $200,000 more for workers compensation insurance ( “Westmoreland County's short-term workers' compensation costs to balloon” ). Volpe was Cerilli's largest non-family donor. With dwindling jobs in the county, shouldn't Cerilli have given the work to a Westmoreland firm instead of one located in Scranton, and a longtime friend of the family?

Potential pro-union labor bid rigging was exposed ( “Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement” ), where the county paid $52,000 more on just two paving contracts due to controversial project labor agreements which were abolished in 2012 but reinstated by liberal Commissioner Ted Kopas and Cerilli.

Cerilli previously worked for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County where her father's company, Utilishield LLC, holds the primary contract for water line insurance replacement. No wonder her family donated $100,000 of her $200,000 election spending. While not illegal, it certainly fails the smell test for the appearance of impropriety.

The water authority reciprocated by raising our rates 39 percent in 2016-18 while acquiring the sewage authority, which now has even higher rates than the water authority. I guess one hand washes the other around here.

Where is our Trump political outsider with fresh ideas and integrity to rescue our county from the same liberal slide as the nation?

John Ventre

Hempfield