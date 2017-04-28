Ilgenfritz clear choice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this year's race for Westmoreland County prothonotary, the administrator for the civil courts, one candidate stands out among the rest: Susan Ilgenfritz.

A lifelong Republican and dedicated community leader, Ilgenfritz is a business administration graduate from Robert Morris University with 20 years' experience in management, sales and customer service, top-priority qualifications setting her apart among candidates for the position.

Ilgenfritz serves on the Franklin Regional School Board, where she has served on the policy, curriculum, professional development, safety and health, and Excellence Award committees. She constantly advocates for policies that put student well-being and achievement first. A mother of four, she also serves on the host committee for Savor Pittsburgh, helping to raise awareness and money for the Magee-Womens Research Institute.

If elected, Ilgenfritz has three objectives for the prothonotary's office: fiduciary responsibility, enhanced efficiency and greatly improved customer service. She has pledged to be a full-time public servant to the citizens of Westmoreland County and to contribute to the betterment of our county.

To me, she is the clear choice in this election, and I hope you'll join me in voting for Ilgenfritz in the primary on May 16.

Elaine Gowaty

Murrysville