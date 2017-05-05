Keep Clean Air Act
Updated 1 hour ago
I just read an article about the Clean Air Act and am shocked and horrified to learn that Pittsburgh ranks eighth out of the top 10 U.S. cities most polluted year-round, according to the American Lung Association's State of the Air 2017 report.
What sparked me to read up on this is President Trump's plan to roll back the Clean Air Act. This makes no sense to me. All of the progress made over the past years is going out the window. The health of all Pennsylvanians is being threatened. Summer is coming and hotter days will mean even more smog.
I am concerned for my family and, quite frankly, everyone in and around Pittsburgh. We need Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and all of our state representatives to act in our interests of health and safety.
The Clean Air Act needs to stay and more clean/renewable energy initiatives in wind and air are a must. We need clean air, health, safety and clean jobs.
Alison Brougher
Moon