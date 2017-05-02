Silvis for judge

Westmoreland County voters will make the important selection for judge of Common Pleas Court on May 16. One candidate, Jim Silvis, stands out and was endorsed by the Murrysville Export Republican Committee.

A graduate of the University of Virginia and the University of Michigan Law School, Silvis has spent his entire 15-year career practicing law in Westmoreland County. As a former public defender and successful trial attorney, he has a deep understanding of the drug and other criminal issues we face in the county, as well as contract disputes, real estate, wills and unemployment compensation.

As a Common Pleas Court judge, he will apply the law to each issue with fairness, reason and sound judgment. A husband and father of three children, Silvis is fully prepared to handle family issues with fairness under the law and sensitivity for all parties involved, assuring that children and the elderly are cared for in the best manner possible.

Silvis serves on the boards of directors of the Westmoreland County Historical Society and the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, is treasurer of Laurel Legal Services and president-elect of the Westmoreland County Bar Association, and serves as pro-bono solicitor to several nonprofit organizations.

Voters will find his name on both the Republican and Democrat ballots. Please join me in making Silvis our next Court of Common Pleas judge.

Vincent J. Esposito

Murrysville