Keep Conway

Murrysville voters will make an important choice for magisterial district judge May 16 — between longtime Murrysville resident and incumbent Charles R. Conway and relative newcomer Michael Ruane.

Conway is well-known to many in the community, having practiced law here prior to his election as district magistrate in 1999.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh Law School, Conway has served in many volunteer capacities in the Franklin Regional School District, numerous civic groups and the Westmoreland County Bar Association.

In his courtroom, many young people have been corrected after having strayed, wrongs have been righted and others have been referred to the county court in Greensburg.

In short, Conway continues to be a very important asset to the Murrysville community.

Ruane, a graduate of Steel Valley High School, spent most of his career as a patrol officer in Homestead and Whitaker. He is not related to the Ruane family, former owners of the Murrysville Giant Eagle.

To me, the choice is very clear. We can choose a former patrol officer with more than 20 years of police experience in two communities in Allegheny County — or a credentialed, well-known and trusted Murrysville public servant and community volunteer.

Please join me in voting to retain Conway as our magisterial district judge.

Maury Fey

Murrysville