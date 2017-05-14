Nothing for Obama to brag about

Despite their frequent lapses into triumphalism, past Democrat presidents were acutely aware they were on a kind of probation with party elders as to how far they could push their rhetoric or snub the other two branches of government.

But with the radicalization of the Democrat base, and the fact that he was largely elected for being the first black president, President Obama felt no danger when he smugly declared he would “fundamentally transform America” — a highly partisan, ungracious fusillade from the very beginning of his presidency. There was nothing to check him within his party when he lapsed into his frequent triumphalisms, even though he has been proven wrong on all of them.

The gross exaggerations and Teleprompter-induced political rhetoric of Obamaism (“You can keep your doctor and your health plan,” “the war on terror is over,'' “if you've got a business, you didn't build that,'' “the chemical weapons are out of Syria,'' etc.) were left unanswered by his party's moderates and national media.

Thus, this compliance in celebrity politics has brought the worst economic recovery in our history (according to the Federal Reserve); bureaucratic centralism; international policy that has caused disintegration of Middle Eastern states and subsequent mass migration; steady erosion in the war on poverty; burgeoning economic inequality where real wages have not only stagnated but declined; deterioration in race relations; poor schools; colleges that coddle aggrieved students (even the white ones think they're “oppressed'') while charging a fortune and teaching zilch, which is the real oppression; crony capitalism; and a future that does not look good for this country.

In short, there never was any cause to declare any triumphs about anything. So much for “hope and change.''

Stephen M. Sokol

Mt. Lebanon