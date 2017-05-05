Taliban, ISIS: Nothing sacred
The Taliban and the so-called Islamic State have proven again that for them, nothing is sacred.
Last month in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban exploited the holiest segment of the Muslim week — Friday congregational prayer — by masquerading as soldiers and then blowing themselves up in the midst of hundreds of worshippers exiting a mosque after the prayer ceremony.
Just a month before, in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Islamic State militants disguised in white coats as medical staff attacked a universally accepted bastion of sanctity — a crowded hospital — resulting in the deaths of over 50 people.
The treacherous violations have not spared churches, shrines or even ancient sites. This is despite the fact that the prophet Muhammad went to the greatest extent to protect people of all faiths and their houses of worship.
What the barbaric acts also make clear is that the perpetrators only pretend to be Muslims and that they know nothing about Islam.
Sohail Husain
Indiana Township
The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America (muslimwriters.org).