Letters to the Editor

Fill judicial vacancies

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Last month, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began the process of filling a vacant seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit.

The nomination of Judge Amul Thapar would fill only one of the more than 120 open federal judgeships currently vacant under the Trump administration. In Pennsylvania, there are nine open federal courts seats, two of which are from the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Having vacancies on our federal courts leads to large caseloads for sitting judges, which impedes the judicial process, and denies Pennsylvanians access to justice.

A district court seat in Erie has been vacant for nearly four years, although the Senate Judiciary Committee had unanimously approved nominee Susan Baxter to advance to a full Senate vote in 2015. Baxter's nomination languished for nearly a year on the Senate floor, and eventually expired.

Now is the time for Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to continue their highly touted bipartisan relationship as it relates to filling Pennsylvania's federal court seats.

Both senators must ensure the Trump administration renominates their agreed-upon nominees, including Pennsylvania Judges Susan Baxter, Robert Colville, Marilyn Horan and John M. Younge.

If Toomey and Casey want to work effectively on behalf of their constituents, they'll ensure the Trump administration moves quickly to fill these seats with the consensus nominees.

Kadida Kenner

Harrisburg

The writer is campaign manager for Why Courts Matter-Pennsylvania (whycourtsmatterpa.org), a project of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center (pennbpc.org).

