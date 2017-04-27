Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Readers sound off: Trib's coverage of death of suspended Greensburg Salem teacher 'insenstive'

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Shown April 16, 2015, Brian Minick, a Greensburg Salem teacher, was sentenced to serve six months on house arrest and five years on probation after he pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, to drunken driving and huffing from an aerosol spray can.

The Tribune-Review received numerous letters to the editor and phone calls regarding its coverage of Brian Minick, a suspended Greensburg Salem teacher who died Friday while awaiting an employment status hearing.

A sampling of readers' letters could could be verified are below:

I'm writing concerning your recent article, “Suspended Greensburg Salem teacher caught ‘huffing' dies 3 days before termination hearing” (April 25 and TribLIVE). The article was deeply upsetting to anyone who knew Brian Minick, as his mistakes in the last few years should not erase everything good in his life.

Anyone who had this man as a teacher can verify that he was an all-around great guy who loved what he did and cared about his students. He did whatever he could to make his computer class a class to look forward to, from assigning a silly project about the Kecksburg UFO to letting us digitally design our dream vacations.

I realize you are writers, and that in the decline of print media, ratings mean everything. However, I urge you not to fall into the trap of putting your careers ahead of people.

To a newspaper, this man might be mere local media fodder, but to those of us who knew him, this is a story about a human being who went through a tough time and had a tragic ending. No matter your profession, empathy must be present when dealing with such a subject.

Nicolette Miller

South Side

***

I am having difficulty understanding why a newspaper thought it was necessary to write an article about a young man's untimely death in such a way that would only add pain for his family (“Suspended Greensburg Salem teacher caught ‘huffing' dies 3 days before termination hearing,” April 25 and TribLIVE).

Although by law a hearing scheduled by a school district is called a termination hearing, an employee's status is not decided until after testimony at the hearing. For those not familiar with the terminology, the article gave the impression that Brian Minick's termination was a done deal.

The comments from the school district and the manner in which the article was written were extremely insensitive for a grieving father. You only have to experience the death of a child or loved one to understand the tragedy of losing a young life.

But what is more tragic is the insensitivity of our community to understand that addiction is an illness. I will end with a quote from my son's last poem and the mission of the TLC Foundation: “When you falter look up for hope, when you succeed extend your hand to others.” Tim has been gone 30 years, but at a young age, he understood and was sensitive to the needs of others.

Anita Leonard

Hempfield

