Questionable arguments
Updated 1 hour ago
With full understanding that arguments of varying strengths can be made for or against charging a fee for state police coverage to municipalities that do not have their own police forces, I am amazed at the erroneous data, meager analysis and, unfortunately, lack of objective reporting used to support the respective positions.
The Tribune-Review, for example, reported that at a meeting of Westmoreland County officials, Allegheny Township Supervisor Joseph Ferguson said his township spends $1.2 million per year to support a nine-person police force, more than $130,000 per year per officer ( “Officials against $25-per-person state police fee find little support” ). Really? Similar questionable statements have appeared in the Trib from time to time on this “whose ox is being gored” topic.
Ferguson may well have a strong argument to help justify charging “state police coverage only” areas, but there must be something missing in his story; if so, that should have been reported. Otherwise, such drama and biased reporting do little to help make the case.
Wayne Baughman
Salem