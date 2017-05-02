Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Self-serving 'tax reform'

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

The latest attempt by Donald Trump to pull the wool over our eyes is through what should be called the Trump Family Enrichment Act, a thinly veiled “tax reform” proposal designed to pad the wealth of real estate developers like the president. Did anyone truly believe that he would look out for the interests of the “forgotten Americans,” the average Joe?

Why should the president not think that he can get away with this? He is engaged in every possible conflict of interest, as he would have us believe that he has no involvement in the family business empires.

Independent economists forecast the nearly $20 trillion national debt the president railed against increasing massively if his plan becomes law. But not to worry, the administration tells us: Deficits will be driven down because the economy will be so juiced and productivity will increase so markedly that we will come out ahead.

One of the “big lies” of the administration was Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's insistence that tax relief will be targeted to the middle class. That will go down in history as a monumental fib, along with the president's pledge that his replacement legislation for the Affordable Care Act will provide every American with more economical health insurance.

We will see whether Republicans' lip service to reducing deficits and national debt applies to a president of their own party.

Oren M. Spiegler

Upper St. Clair

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.