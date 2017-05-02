Self-serving 'tax reform'

The latest attempt by Donald Trump to pull the wool over our eyes is through what should be called the Trump Family Enrichment Act, a thinly veiled “tax reform” proposal designed to pad the wealth of real estate developers like the president. Did anyone truly believe that he would look out for the interests of the “forgotten Americans,” the average Joe?

Why should the president not think that he can get away with this? He is engaged in every possible conflict of interest, as he would have us believe that he has no involvement in the family business empires.

Independent economists forecast the nearly $20 trillion national debt the president railed against increasing massively if his plan becomes law. But not to worry, the administration tells us: Deficits will be driven down because the economy will be so juiced and productivity will increase so markedly that we will come out ahead.

One of the “big lies” of the administration was Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's insistence that tax relief will be targeted to the middle class. That will go down in history as a monumental fib, along with the president's pledge that his replacement legislation for the Affordable Care Act will provide every American with more economical health insurance.

We will see whether Republicans' lip service to reducing deficits and national debt applies to a president of their own party.

Oren M. Spiegler

Upper St. Clair