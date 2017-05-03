Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Right to flip

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

I urge the person responsible for the editorial “Trump's Ex-Im flip-flop” to log on to exim.gov as a starting point for some real research regarding the Export-Import Bank.

Apparently, President Trump did his own research or listened to a trusted adviser and then switched his position regarding Ex-Im because he is not prone to political cronyism. Ex-Im is one of a mere few of our government agencies that actually works for American companies that employ American workers.

Boeing, General Electric and Caterpillar were mentioned in the editorial. The hundreds of subcontractors to each of those companies, many in Western Pennsylvania, that benefit from the export business of those three companies, were not mentioned. If the business didn't go to Boeing, it would go to Airbus of France, the only real competitor of Boeing. A similar scenario would occur in the instances of GE and Caterpillar.

All three of those companies represent some of the best of American business expertise. Perhaps others should rethink Ex-Im and be as honest as Trump about really wanting to help America.

Joseph G. Cremonese

Hempfield

The writer is chairman of the board of Scientific Industries Inc., based in Bohemia, N.Y.

