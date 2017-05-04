Pay-gap protests' shaky basis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In recent rallies, demonstrators have claimed there is a wage gap, with women being paid 20 percent less than men. This figure was calculated by comparing the average salaries of women and men. But does that prove women are receiving less pay for equal work?

In a free society, people choose where to work. Because of pregnancy, marriage and child-raising responsibilities, some women prefer to work part-time or not accept high-ranking positions.

According to Diana Furchtgott-Roth of the Manhattan Institute, in college, women outnumber men in nine of the 10 lowest-paying majors, while men outnumber women in nine of the 10 highest-paying majors.

Most women avoid more high-paying, dangerous jobs, evidenced by the fact that over 90 percent of those killed on the job are men.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, unmarried, childless women under 30 get paid a little more than their male counterparts.

Federal law forbids employers to discriminate in the workplace. Those claiming there is a wage gap cannot produce evidence of real women being paid less for equal work. That's why they have resorted to misleading statistics.

The truth is that our nation reveres women, giving them opportunities like nowhere else on Earth or in history. If we allow politicians to foolishly create more regulations in response to these false claims, we will find there will be fewer jobs for everyone.

Dave Majernik

Plum

The writer is vice chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Committee.