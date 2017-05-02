Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trump is clothed in success

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 52 minutes ago

Robert Jedrzejewski's letter, “The emperor has no clothes,” reeks of insults and inaccuracies.

After insulting the president about his appearance, the writer lists the following points:

• He demands “not only loyalty but also adulation.” Loyalty, of course, but no evidence of demanding “adulation.”

• “He has a super-large army and weapons system out of proportion to the threats his nation faces.” His predecessor decimated the military. According to a 2016 report, the U.S. has 6,900 nuclear warheads. The Russians have 7,000, the Chinese 260, Pakistan 130 and North Korea 15 — that's 505 more than the U.S., Iran's efforts not included.

• “A significant portion of his fellow citizens live in poverty while he luxuriates in undeserved opulence.” Job increases and economic recovery are prevalent. Like all presidents, personal wealth is irrelevant.

• “What's more, he revels in a position of power in no way commensurate with his talents, experience or ability to deal with complex political problems.” He's been in office just over three months — harassed by Democrats, neocons, back stabbers, the mainstream media and activist liberal judges. He's addressed most of his campaign promises, delivering on many. He's made mistakes. Fake news notwithstanding, his accomplishments in 100 days are impressive.

• He's “interested in … draining the Treasury for he and his family's business interests.” Absurd. Not worth a rebuttal.

Leo Patterson

Derry

