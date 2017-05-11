Too much spin, rhetoric

As I read a news story about Afghanistan Ambassador Hamdullah Mohib's summary of the Afghan leadership's optimism toward President Trump, it hit me that their view of him would be one filtered through an interpreter.

Whereas many Americans (myself included) have trouble getting past Trump's bluster and turn of phrase (or lack thereof), the Afghans would have had his words boiled down to just raw data. Consequently, all they took from their initial interactions with the president is that he is empathetic to their situation and wants to do whatever he can to help.

Conversely, whereas President Obama would have been able to articulately deliver news of our impending doom and make it sound like a beach vacation, the sound of the waves gently caressing the sandy shore would have been lost in translation when delivered through an interpreter.

The Afghans only heard, “We're pulling out our troops and you guys are on your own.”

We could sure use some boiling down of the relentless spin and rhetoric right here at home, where, sadly, methods and results always take a back seat to eloquence.

Ed McCauley

Peters