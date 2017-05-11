Solve the tax problem: privatize schools
In his letter, “Find something else to tax for schools,” Stanley Lloyd points out the unfairness that he, an 80-year-old, is paying to educate other people's children and that renters, who don't pay property taxes, escape paying it.
I agree with him, but I point out that there is no reason to look for other things to tax to pay for public schools. Instead, sell all of our public schools to private owners and let them charge the parents whose children are being educated for the service, just like everything else we buy in our society.
As evidenced by the existence of private schools, there is no need for our government to be involved in education when the private market can do it better and for less cost, just like every other consumer good and service in which there is competition.
On what grounds can someone oppose having parents pay for the education of their own children?
Nick Kyriazi
Deutschtown