Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Solve the tax problem: privatize schools

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 minutes ago

In his letter, “Find something else to tax for schools,” Stanley Lloyd points out the unfairness that he, an 80-year-old, is paying to educate other people's children and that renters, who don't pay property taxes, escape paying it.

I agree with him, but I point out that there is no reason to look for other things to tax to pay for public schools. Instead, sell all of our public schools to private owners and let them charge the parents whose children are being educated for the service, just like everything else we buy in our society.

As evidenced by the existence of private schools, there is no need for our government to be involved in education when the private market can do it better and for less cost, just like every other consumer good and service in which there is competition.

On what grounds can someone oppose having parents pay for the education of their own children?

Nick Kyriazi

Deutschtown

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.