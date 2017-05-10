Preserve state schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I attended California University of Pennsylvania out of convenience at first — and out of thrill and passion later.

In 2004, I moved to Washington County and needed to continue my college education, which led me to Cal U.

At first, I had a lackluster attitude toward school. Then I took a course that showed me my direction and through which I met a kindred spirit and my mentor.

In Cal U's art program, I grew as an artist, student and person. I honed my skills as an artist and marketer, learning to not only make but to sell my art and to survive in the real world.

I am now an internationally known artist and photographer with a graduate degree in marketing, and I used both degrees as a community college faculty member. I speak regularly to my mentor and former professor.

Cal U was the perfect school to help me grow. Having a State System of Higher Education school nearby allows people to earn university degrees from educators who care about their lives and aspirations.

Pennsylvania must preserve such opportunities for high-quality, affordable education for generations to come.

Catherine Kelly

Dingmans Ferry