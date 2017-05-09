Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Promises & presidents

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Some have complained that President Trump has been lax in delivering on his campaign promises. He has been demeaned by the media and obstructed by Democrats and some in his own party.

President Obama promised to defeat ISIS, “the jayvee team,” but it actually expanded and continues to wreak havoc in Europe and beyond.

Obama promised to reform the VA health system; revelations demonstrate continued patient abuses and waste of taxpayer money.

Obama failed to close the Guantanamo Bay prison and end conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He broke his promise not to raise taxes on the middle class.

He broke his promise to allow people to keep their doctors and insurance plans, plus to lower costs under ObamaCare.

Despite his party controlling both houses of Congress, Obama failed in his promise to make immigration a top priority and pass comprehensive reform in his first year.

Obama broke his promise to bring both parties together to enact a bipartisan agenda.

All this and more in eight years as president.

Am I missing something here? Perhaps we should give Trump a full term and let the voters decide whether he has delivered. Based on the low bar Obama set, Trump will likely be awarded another term.

Ed Klein

Stonycreek

