Do away with PLAs I
Updated 1 hour ago
Competition drives down costs and project labor agreements increase costs. That's what we learn from Rich Cholodofsky's article “Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement.”
Westmoreland County needs to end this cronyist law and increase competition for taxpayer-funded construction projects. It is unfair to Tresco Paving Corp., which has provided quality paving projects for Westmoreland County for over 10 years, and to taxpayers, who are now paying more money than can be justified.
Some politicians try to justify project labor agreements by claiming that they reduce costs by dictating the terms of service. Hogwash. The Beacon Hill Institute has reported that project labor agreements drive up public construction costs by 12 to 18 percent.
When government dictates the terms of service, special interests win and taxpayers lose. It's time for Westmoreland County to scrap the project labor agreement and let all construction companies compete for taxpayer dollars.
Richard M. Seiler
Murrysville