Fracking vs. health

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I joined a group of citizens and parents at Gov. Tom Wolf's Pittsburgh office last month, asking him to honor his promise to protect Pennsylvanians from oil and gas air pollution, including methane emissions from natural gas drilling activity.

Pollution is not new to me: I grew up in West Virginia's “Chemical Valley,” an area with scant protections from toxins that were spewed into our air and leached into our water at will.

The emergence of fracking in Southwestern Pennsylvania is setting this region on a similar path, as industry is unwilling to take meaningful action and responsibility to rein in the air pollution that is hurting our children, families and environment.

Wolf put a proposal on the table in January 2016 to cut methane pollution from natural gas operations, but nearly a year and a half later, we are still waiting for these commonsense protections to be enacted.

It's clear that fracking is here and not leaving anytime soon, which is why it's critical that we act today to preserve the health of our communities.

If industry won't protect our children, our elected leaders, including the governor, must.

Rena Moore

North Strabane