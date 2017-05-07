Vet: Honor worth 50-year wait

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On April 29, I had the privilege to take part in an Honor Flight Network trip for veterans to Washington, D.C.

I didn't know what to expect, except that it would be a very long day, but it became the shortest day of my life, one that I didn't want to end.

I was among a group of 40 veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars who were truly given a hero's welcome that words cannot describe. We visited all the veterans' memorials, where there were thousands of young adults thanking us and shaking our hands.

I'm sure all the veterans were not only proud to see so many young adults who recognized our service to our country, but also how many families came to show their respect.

I want to thank the Honor Flight Network's Pittsburgh branch, as well as my family and friends old and new for the “mail call.” There was not a dry eye when we received our mail; 40 veterans truly had a moment of silence.

I also want to thank the students at Moniteau Junior-Senior High School in Butler County for giving every veteran a special “mail call.” The teachers should be proud of the letters their students wrote. You gave me a day I will never forget.

This honor was 50 years in the making and was worth the wait.

Roy Noel

Greensburg

The writer is a veteran of the Vietnam War.