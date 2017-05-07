Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Trumpsters duped

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

William Strong's letter “Trump's accomplishments” again proves that right-wing conservatives just can't distinguish opinion from fact. You can have your own opinions, not your own facts. The new “alternative facts” used by the right are just falsities.

President Trump harshly criticized executive orders when our past president wrote a small number. Now executive orders and photo ops are all Trump does. His executive order on immigration was thrown out as unconstitutional.

He failed to make a deal with a heavily Republican legislature in power on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. His tax cut bill (not reform) is a tax-financed deficit aiding only the top 2 percent and large corporations, and will balloon the deficit by trillions. But nowadays, deficit explosion is of no concern to Republicans. Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan are back to trickle-down economics, as well as bullying our allies and looking for war and nation-building.

This is a 180-degree turn from Trump's campaign promises. And the great, beautiful wall that would cost American taxpayers $70 billion will never come to fruition. It's just bluster, thank God.

Trump is not the populist, anti-interventionalist he campaigned as. Trumpsters, you have been duped. Your government is becoming a privatized corporate entity benefiting the Trump family and Goldman Sachs executives. It's a deconstruction of democracy. So sad.

Some advice for delusional Trump followers: When you find yourself hearing crazy voices, just turn off Fox (Noise) News.

Frank Zalakar

Greensburg

