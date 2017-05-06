Do away with PLAs II
In high school economics, we learned that competition lowers costs, but Rich Cholodofsky's article “Westmoreland County commissioners accused of bid rigging with project labor agreement” shows that some of our county commissioners missed that class.
Project labor agreements are not proven to increase quality workmanship, but they do unfairly hurt local businesses and increase taxpayer costs. These agreements would be equivalent to telling entrepreneurs how to build the next smartphone.
We don't get quality products and low costs by setting arbitrary rules for innovation, but by welcoming anyone to compete.
When companies compete for you and me, we get the iPhone 6. When companies compete for taxpayer projects, we get our roads paved at lower costs. When our county limits competition, some local companies unfairly lose and taxpayers pay more.
Could someone send an economics professor to the next county commissioners meeting?
Joyce A. Kromer
Irwin