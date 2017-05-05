Trump upholds the laws on immigration

Trump upholds laws on immigration

President Donald Trump did not make new law in signing executive orders on immigration and sanctuary cities; he only confirmed that existing federal law has jurisdiction over felons and illegal aliens who can't be properly vetted.

Congress has always passed immigration law, such as in the late 1920s, when both parties and both houses almost unanimously agreed to virtually stop immigration.

There are current, more recent, laws on immigration. Trump only insists that they be enforced.

Cities cannot have their own sets of rules that ignore federal law requiring the deportation of felons. Past presidents have withheld funds for cities and states that would not comply with federal law.

For example, President Jimmy Carter withheld money from states that would not enforce a 55 mph speed limit. Would anyone today argue with withholding federal funds from states or school districts that would return to segregation?

If Trump accomplishes nothing else as president, he has reaffirmed the importance of judges like Neil Gorsuch, who believe in the Constitution as written and amended. If not the Constitution, what do we believe in as Americans? And, is it not the duty of all judges to uphold the Constitution when they take their oath of office?

Michael Contes

New Kensington