Laurel Highlands endangered

With the Department of Environmental Protection's recent permit, currently under appeal, for LCT Energy's operations in Donegal and Saltlick townships ( “LCT Energy: Appeal of coal mine's approval puts fund for 2 townships in jeopardy” ), the Laurel Highlands are endangered due to the damaging effect of the deep coal mine on the streams and fish, along with the noise pollution from the potentially dangerous estimated 225 daily round trips of coal trucks along Route 31 in Donegal, as well as machinery and blasting in the areas of the mine.

How can this newspaper tout the value of tourism in the Laurel Highlands ( “Cultural tourism on the rise in Westmoreland County, Laurel Highlands” ) and the great fishing available ( “Trout season in Western Pennsylvania stocked with tradition” ), yet not question why this precious resource can be so easily squandered without a protest from our elected county and municipal officials who must represent the interests of all residents, not just a company trying to make a profit?

How can our state fund water reclamation projects on one hand while orange water still flows into our rivers from mines of 100 years ago? And then allow mine permits witout forcing companies to fund their own water reclamation projects? Should there be an escrow account set aside by the company for potentially ruining the water supply of local residents?

We hope that this newspaper stimulates open discussion among our government, citizens and LCT Energy to protect not only our environment, but the water supply and beauty of the Laurel Highlands.

Edgar & Joy Boone

North Huntingdon

The writers are physicians.