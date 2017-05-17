Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Get taxpayers off the hook for lawsuits

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

At the April 20 Armstrong County commissioners' salary board meeting, I listened to concerns our county treasurer has about budget cuts hindering her ability to carry out her office duties for the public.

I suggested that our elected department heads, such as our commissioners, treasurer and controller, who are short on office revenue, consider taking salary cuts and folding that taxpayer-saved dollar amount into the funds needed to supplement additional staff.

A few days later, it was reported that taxpayers will be required to pay, via our scarce Armstrong County tax dollars, for a county employee's $500,000 lawsuit settlement for sexual harassment — violations allegedly inflicted by another county employee.

I ask that Sen. Don White, state Rep. Jeff Pyle and other concerned elected state officials draft a bill to prevent taxpayers from being liable for lawsuits that government employees bring upon themselves by their own deviant behavior.

Make the employees responsible for this exorbitant fine. Collect payment for it from them, the wrongdoers, not us.

Regina Liermann

Kiski Township

