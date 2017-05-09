Immigrants meet needs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I was never so proud to be a citizen of the United States as I was on May 3, having attended the naturalization ceremony for 16 new citizens of our country at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg ( “‘Welcome home,' 16 new U.S. citizens told at naturalization ceremony in Greensburg” ).

The 16 people taking the oath of allegiance to our country came from 16 different countries, including India, Australia, Taiwan and Pakistan. Those attending can assure you that there were no “bad hombres” among them.

The ceremony pointed out to me the counterproductive and shortsighted immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Census demographics show that people over age 50 make up 45 percent of Westmoreland County's population; only 32 percent are under 30. Last year, the county lost 2 percent of its population because there were more deaths than births.

As this process continues, the county will continue to lose population needed to uphold the tax base and workforce. Without an influx of new blood, the county will atrophy and die.

A healthy increase of immigrants is the most obvious resolution to this problem. This applies to the majority of counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

How ironic that President Trump is closing the door in the faces of those very people who are needed to become residents of our counties and to provide the labor force to keep those counties healthy and vital.

Tom Severin

Connellsville