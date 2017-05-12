Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Disturbing blind spot

Letter to the Editor | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Letter-writer Mark Pinsley demands Sen. Pat Toomey resign because he voted for Betsy DeVos, who wants to try to improve our inept education system, and because Toomey stated protesters are being paid, when there is ample proof someone is funding protests that have resulted in violence and destruction of businesses and property ( “Resign, Sen. Toomey” ).

Pinsley omits the fact that Sen. Bob Casey marched with President Obama's agenda every step of the way.

This blind spot in Pinsley's vision of our political system is indeed disturbing.

Denny Biava

Mt. Pleasant

