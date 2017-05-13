Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I am thoroughly disgusted with Rep. Tim Murphy's callous disregard for the health and well-being of the Pennsylvanians in his district. Murphy's “yes” vote on the American Health Care Act on May 4 will have devastating consequences for his nearly 710,000 constituents.

As I am a woman of child-bearing age, Rep. Murphy, do you think it's appropriate to charge me more for prenatal care, hospital birth and other woman-specific services that I will need throughout my life?

Do you think it's acceptable to prevent entrepreneurs, small-business owners and contract workers from affording the care that they need in both everyday and emergency situations?

Do you think it's all right to discriminate against disabled Pennsylvanians, like me, who have lifelong pre-existing conditions? I did not choose to need emergency brain surgery and I did not choose to develop an incurable seizure disorder.

How many other Pennsylvanians — your constituents, Rep. Murphy — will face similar health issues throughout their lives?

You should be ashamed of yourself for your support of this legislative travesty.

I am sincerely looking forward to voting for your opponent in the next congressional election.

Mary Van Tyne

North Huntingdon