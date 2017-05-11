Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Woodland Hills & children's future

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 11, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

I have fond memories of Churchill Area High School, and remember the resentment of merging the school into the then-newly created Woodland Hills School District..

It was a good school; art, poetry, history — all I needed for that next step in my life. The class of 1970 was very family-oriented, driven to community service. My father was an auxiliary police officer for 33 years — with no pay. He was happy to help this community and school, something I'm quite proud of to this day.

But now, I see a different image of Woodland Hills, one of racism and alleged assault by a police officer on a 14-year-old boy ( “Videos show altercations between Churchill cop, Woodland Hills students” ). Then I find out this officer has a troubled past, and a principal has failed his students, the future of this country.

This child will never forget this day, or the way a white officer treated a black child.

I can't think of what was going through Officer Steve Shaulis' mind at the time, nor can I explain why Principal Kevin Murray kept him in this position. He's not fit to wear the uniform that so many gave honor to.

My hope for Woodland Hills is that both of these men are fired, and somehow the child finds a path to forgiveness and does not carry this anger any longer. This child is our future.

John Patrick Naughton

New York City

