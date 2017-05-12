Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Van-pool parking woes

Letter to the Editor | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

I will highlight an issue that van poolers are facing in the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh.

We have a CommuteInfo van pool that starts in Murrysville and ends in Cranberry Township every morning. The CommuteInfo name and phone number are boldly painted on the sides of the van.

Until recently, we had permission to park the van at a local business on the evenings and weekends, and there was no lease agreement. The real estate company that owns the property decided it no longer wants the van pool at its location.

We offered to pay for parking and accept all liability, but we were refused.

So the search for a new parking location began.

We approached local businesses, governments and churches, all with no success.

After a discussion with CommuteInfo, I found that ours is not the only van pool that faces this lack of support. I find it hypocritical when local businesses advertise themselves on the internet as supportive of local communities and activities.

We are happy with our van pool, and it keeps a lot of cars off the highways. CommuteInfo has been helpful in providing safe, comfortable vans at a reasonable price, but it is helpless with the issue of parking.

If the public wants the benefit of reduced traffic in its areas, then local organizations should support these van pools by providing parking when requested.

Walter Moomau

Murrysville

