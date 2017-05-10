Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Mellow's 'CEO range' pension

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Regarding the article “Convicted state lawmaker Robert Mellow wants pension restored” : Mellow, a former leader of the state Senate who served prison time for corruption, is seeking to have his $20,000-a-month pension restored. He lost his pension when he pleaded guilty back in May 2012.

The State Employees' Retirement System board may be voting on his appeal at its next meeting, June 14.

Mellow entered the Legislature in 1971 and was entitled to a pension of $246,000 a year. Holy cow! This is up in the CEO range. So here is a retired state senator asking to draw $246,000 per year, while an active U.S. senator or representative makes $174,000 with benefits.

There is something obscene about this arrangement, and it is our tax money involved here. Just think how many other retired lawmakers are riding this gravy train.

We all need to send a message to our representatives in Harrisburg that there needs to be a cap on these levels to bring them down to a reasonable range, levels that the ordinary taxpayer can relate to.

It would take one brave representative or senator to stand up to this and move it forward. Who will be the one?

Tom Duffey

Reynoldsville

