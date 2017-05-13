First step toward values' loss

In his letter “Punish flag-burners” , Paul Rinker argues that there ought to be a constitutional amendment so that those who burn the American flag are punished with a serious fine and even jail time. I disagree, and feel compelled to write this letter as he did his.

First, let me say that he and I would agree that there is no circumstance under which burning the American flag is appropriate or remotely justified. I would never advocate for such an action.

No matter for what purpose or protest someone burns the flag, their objection is forgotten and all anyone sees is a smoldering icon. The American flag symbolizes so much good for too many people that nothing else will ever be the case.

However, it is a right in this country to demonstrate as you please.

The flag itself stands for freedom. Jailing people who treat it with disrespect is antithetical to its purpose and existence. Prohibiting a deed — which, while rightly offensive is not innately destructive — is the first step on a journey to the loss of the American values we are now debating.

Mr. Rinker is right that all military service people deserve thanks for their sacrifices made for these ideals of freedom. I think it is wonderful that we live in a country where we have so much liberty that we may be so disrespectful to such a sanctified symbol. And I think it is wonderful that almost everyone so strongly condemns such disrespect.

E.C. Wenzel

Ligonier Township