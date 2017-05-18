Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Vindicated on hacking

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, May 18, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

President Trump's proven tweets were once again vindicated on May 7.

The most frivolous contention from the shortsighted liberals is the odd claim of Russian hacking of the election. Honestly, it would be far better sensationalism if the fake news would just come all the way out and say it was Edward Snowden who hacked the election. This fake scenario at least still has a connection to Russia, where Snowden is justifiably in a sort of exile for possible treason.

The hacking theory never got off the ground because hacking, when real, leaves an instant trail. Who was tried? Who was convicted? Silence. There's such a massive range here between instant arrest and 10 months with no conviction. Clearly, not even close.

Actually, what could be is that maybe the hacking was intended to stoke a Trump loss, but the shallow instigator errantly didn't quite give the misguided Democrats enough votes and was taken by complete surprise at the all-red map. At least this scenario explains why the theorists don't want to dig too deep, or it will surface that Trump's proven mandate was even larger than already known.

But again, smarter theories make too much sense. Funny stuff. Keep America great, folks.

Jim Douglass

Centerville, Ohio

