Builders welcome

Regarding the Tribune-Review's front-page headline “Living the American Dream” (“‘Welcome home,' 16 new U.S. citizens told at naturalization ceremony in Greensburg”) Congratulations to those 16 new citizens. Welcome to America.

The headline would have been a little more accurate if it read, “Welcome, help us continue building the dream we want to live.”

Americans welcome the builders and makers; not so much the takers.

Come here if you want to participate in adding a few more bricks to the building, or designing the building, or maintaining the building or financing the building.

Don't come here if you only want to live in the building and have someone else do the work for you.

So. congratulations again to those 16 new citizens.

Welcome to America.

Here's a brick.

Don Carrera

Penn Township,

Westmoreland County