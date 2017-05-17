Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Reverse Robin Hood

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

No matter how you try and dress this up to make it look pretty, you can't. The Republican health care bill is just another version of the reverse Robin Hood the GOP has been dishing out to the masses for years.

This act is purely a way for Republicans to “pay” for President Trump's proposed $1 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy by taking $880 billion away from Medicaid and billions more from health-care subsidies and cost sharing under the Affordable Care Act.

I don't think Trump understands health care as an issue, since he's praised single-payer plans like Australia's. You know they call it Medicare? So does Canada.

The GOP has planted the seeds of its own destruction with this vote that, even if it doesn't yield a viable bill, will do to the Republican Party what the ACA did to the Democrats in 2009.

I was one of those people who was denied coverage because I take Coumadin, a blood thinner.

We are angry. We see an illegitimate president installed with the help of the Russians and a corrupt FBI trying to tweak the vote.

Sen. Pat Toomey and other Republicans in the Senate can prove me wrong if they vote against repealing ObamaCare. They won't.

My family and friends will remember our friends and our enemies. We never forget our enemies.

Nicholas Balandiat

Baldwin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.