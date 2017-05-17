Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No matter how you try and dress this up to make it look pretty, you can't. The Republican health care bill is just another version of the reverse Robin Hood the GOP has been dishing out to the masses for years.

This act is purely a way for Republicans to “pay” for President Trump's proposed $1 trillion in tax cuts for the wealthy by taking $880 billion away from Medicaid and billions more from health-care subsidies and cost sharing under the Affordable Care Act.

I don't think Trump understands health care as an issue, since he's praised single-payer plans like Australia's. You know they call it Medicare? So does Canada.

The GOP has planted the seeds of its own destruction with this vote that, even if it doesn't yield a viable bill, will do to the Republican Party what the ACA did to the Democrats in 2009.

I was one of those people who was denied coverage because I take Coumadin, a blood thinner.

We are angry. We see an illegitimate president installed with the help of the Russians and a corrupt FBI trying to tweak the vote.

Sen. Pat Toomey and other Republicans in the Senate can prove me wrong if they vote against repealing ObamaCare. They won't.

My family and friends will remember our friends and our enemies. We never forget our enemies.

Nicholas Balandiat

Baldwin