Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Left with little sympathy

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, May 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Welcome to the Alt-Left version of how our country should be run. Our Constitution is already more than 200 years old and might be irreparable. Maybe scrap it.

People across America protest with cars, buildings and businesses destroyed. You can even discuss burning down the White House on social media if you belong to the Alt-Left.

Yes, Trump has changed his mind a few times. But many in Hollywood also have changed their minds about leaving America if Trump won the election. I haven't noticed any shortage of foul-mouthed, not-for-prime-time comedians on late-night TV shows. Neither are there any deserted Hollywood mansions.

As Obama collects $400,000 from the Wall Street execs he despises and the Clinton Foundation donates very little to the poor, my sympathy for them is underwhelming.

Chuck Kunkel

Harrison

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.