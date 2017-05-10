A vote for Bertoline
Many small-town elections are coming up on Tuesday. In my town of Springdale, Joe Bertoline has a simple but aggressive plan with compassionate ears toward all citizens in his bid for mayor.
Joe has never felt the need to run for office. But with a vacancy in the mayor's position, more than a few people told him he would make a great mayor.
Joe has been involved in his community since becoming a homeowner in 1977. He coached youth soccer and was an officer for the sports league. He is a member of the Lions Club and was an officer of the Colfax Power Plant Employees Federal Credit Union. He was treasurer for a local union for over 20 years before his retirement, and he is currently a member and treasurer of the Lower Valley Food Bank.
Joe just wants to do what is right for his hometown — not to be a “yes man” to borough council but to work with council and be fair to our citizens.
Go with Joe.
James Illinsky
Springdale