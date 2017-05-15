Trumka lags on tech
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka's leadership is too bricks-and-mortar ( “Manufacturing talks with Trump ‘not very satisfying,' AFL-CIO leader says” ). No technology, like so many trades.
The hydraulic crane eliminated more jobs in the construction lifting industry than anything in history. Like pre-cast concrete, technology changes everything. Trades hang onto stupid work/worker ratios, which punish projects financially. Material handling has made material processing automated, autonomous or eliminated entirely. Elimination of costs affords companies the ability to dedicate resources to other business areas where profits were once nonexistent, like offshoring or investing in education for employees.
Of course, like government employees, and employees of government contractors, the piper pays them. And when the employees recognize the piper is out of tunes, and thus out of nickels, productivity slows to a snail's pace.
James Kester
Hampton